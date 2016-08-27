End of Ssummer recipe redux

It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to a close and that the Amish school next to us will soon be filled with scholars eager to begin another year. Before you know it, the air will begin to get a frosty nip to it, although that happens later here in southern Illinois than it does back where our family is from in northern Ohio.

I get recipe requests from readers from time to time from columns they missed or clipped out and then misplaced, so I wanted to re-run a couple of most requested recipes this week from the past couple of years, hopefully this will help. And next week I’ll share my thoughts about feeding your physical and spiritual hunger with healthier food.

This first recipe comes from my mother.

EASY PIE WEDGE DINNER ROLLS

1/3 cup white sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1/4 cup flour

1 cup boiling water

2 cups cold water

2 tablespoons yeast

8 cups flour (6 cups white, 2 cups wheat)

3/4 cups cooking oil

Mix sugars, salt, and flour. Pour boiling water over mixture and stir well. Add cold water and yeast. Add flour gradually, then add oil. Let rise. Punch down and divide dough into 4 sections. Roll out each section in a circle and cut pie style. Roll up each piece starting at the wide end and place on greased cookie sheets.Let rise again.Bake at 350 til done. Bottoms will be slightly golden.

This is another favorite in the Yoder household and one that a reader requested.

HOMEMADE PIZZA POCKETS

Pockets:

2 tablespoons yeast

1/2 cup warm water

3/4 cup warm evaporated milk

1/4 cup oil

1 egg

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

3 to 4 cups flour

Filling:

1 pound sausage

1 cup pizza sauce

Pepperoni

Shredded cheese

Onions

Peppers

Mushrooms

Pocket: Dissolve yeast in water. Add the rest of ingredients adding flour last and let rise once, till double. Then roll dough thin. Let rise again about 10 minutes.

Filling: Fry sausage and add pizza sauce. Layer ingredients as you like on dough circles. Fold in half and press shut. Bake at 350 until golden brown.

This is a perfect recipe for a cool summer treat.

LEMON PIE

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup milk

3 egg yolks

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon extract

pinch salt

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup sour cream

Mix sugar and cornstarch and add milk. Bring to a boil and cook several minutes and add egg yolks and boil gently. Next add lemon juice, lemon flavoring and a pinch of salt plus butter. Cool a bit and add 1 cup sour cream. Pour into a baked 9-inch pie shell, top with whipped topping. Refrigerate for at least one hour.

LORENE’S DELICIOUS BARS

2 cups butter, softened

2 cups brown sugar

4 eggs

2/3 cup vanilla instant pudding

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

2 1/2 cups quick oats

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons soda

Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs, pudding, and vanilla. Mix well and add dry ingredients. Put into an 11 1/2 by 16 inch pan. Bake for 16-20 minutes at 350 degrees.

1 cup coconut (optional)

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips (optional)

Prepare pudding according to instructions and put aside.

Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs, pudding, and vanilla. Mix well and add dry ingredients Put into an 11 1/2 by 16 inch pan. Bake for 16-20 minutes at 350 degrees.

http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_AmishCook365logocol-3.jpg

By Gloria Yoder The Amish Cook

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.