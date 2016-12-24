Gloria eats a straw hat

Depending on when your newspaper is running this column, I know everyone is either scurrying around in last minute preparations for Christmas or relaxing after the holiday. So I thought I would keep the column short and sweet this week, but a kind of sweet that you can indulge in a bit. Hope Christmas was or is a blessing to everyone, it is a season I cherish because of the love God bestowed upon us by sending His only son to draw us into his own heart of love.

A special thanks to all of you who have sent letters and cards. The children and I have lots of fun opening them and hanging them on our dining room wall. Austin even hung up a pretty envelope with a Christmas scene. Your support is of tremendous value to me. God bless you for it.

How about Amish straw hats? Have you ever tried those? They really are super simple, yet a treat, especially for children. Who wouldn’t want to eat an Amish hat given a chance?

Here are the basic instructions:

Spread peanut butter on one side of a round saltine cracker. Place on a flat tray for convenience. Next, cut large marshmallows in half, then place cut side on the center of a peanut butter cracker. Now you’re ready to dip the marshmallow cracker combo into the melted chocolate of your choice. Chill, then enjoy, a hat at a time.

I don’t know about you but I am ready to think about a healthier sugar-free candy. Chocolate and peanut butter rank high on my list of favorite candies so I’ll share one of my luscious recipes with you. I confess I don’t only dig into this on Christmas day, it tends to be more like a 365 days a year type thing. Actually it’s not quite that bad, recently my husband did suggest that perhaps we should start getting a better deal by buying our cocoa by the box at my uncle’s store so we don’t need to constantly be purchasing small containers of it.

Here’s the recipe. I’m curious how you’ll like it. Be sure to try it on ice cream. Simply heat the desired amount until it is nice and thin, then drizzle over a scoop of ice cream and watch it harden.

SUGAR-FREE SWEET TREAT

1 cup coconut oil

1 1/4 cups unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 cup sugar free almond butter

3/4 cup sugar-free peanut butter

3/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla

Dump all ingredients into a saucepan and heat on medium heat, stirring constantly until well-blended. Pour into ice cube trays, candy molds, or a 9 by 13 pan. Freeze, then break into pieces. For a variety of flavors you may also add things like coconut and cinnamon.

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.

