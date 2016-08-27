Eagles soar in 44-0 victory

Madison-Plains head football coach Jason Hunt couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season than the one his Golden Eagles delivered in an easy 44-0 victory over visiting Cedarville Friday night.

MPHS scored 28 points in the first quarter, took a commanding 44-0 lead at the half and when lightning lit up the night sky off in the distance that was all the visiting Indians needed to say no mas.

The game was called at that point giving Plains the weather-shortened win.

“They were very thin and when you look at the radar after seeing lightning, we were probably going to have to sit here for another hour and half so it was probably best they called it,” Hunt said. “They were done and that’s OK.”

Cedarville (0-1) only had 19 players on the roster and the way Madison-Plains was flying all over the field the visitors were going to have a hard time keeping up.

Cameron Near started the scoring in the first quarter with a 59-yard touchdown run. Near then scored on a two-point conversion run making it 8-0. A couple minutes later after the Eagles’ defense held tough, Michael George returned a punt 65 yards. Ross Buscemi added a conversion run and the lead increased to 16-0.

The first-year starter Buscemi was in control of the Golden Eagles (1-0) offense the rest of the night. He scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and added scoring runs of 22 and 15 yards in the second quarter. Cody Redding and Ryan Bevington both capped drives with two-point conversion runs. Conner Jones also scored on a 28-yard run.

Hunt was happy with the way his team played, but would have liked the second half to work on some other things.

“We had a short field the whole time,” Hunt said. Our kickoff coverage was good, we got a big return off a kick and we were able to move the ball. We were able to execute tonight.

“We did a lot of things well in the first half and if we would have had a chance to play in the second I think we really would have been able to open things up. The most disappointing thing is we don’t get to start a second half. We haven’t played a second half yet. We’ve played scrimmages but our kids haven’t gotten a chance to come out and start a second half. For a half our conditioning has been very good but we don’t know how we’re going to be for a full game.”

The Golden Eagles racked up 188 yards of total offense while limiting the Indians to minus-eight.

MPHS will return to action Friday when it travels to Jamestown to meet Greeneview.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

