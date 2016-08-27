Lightning delays opener

Claiming their turf.

Going into this season, the London football team has a few new looks.

Shiny new helmets.

Some personnel changes.

And most notably, a new playing surface thanks to a number of generous contributors from the community.

With all of these changes, the Red Raiders football team was itching to get the season underway.

London held on to a slim 16-14 lead at the half. Seemingly not wanting their first official game on their new turf to end, Friday’s contest against visiting Urbana was delayed by lightning a number of times as halftime ended. The game had not yet resumed when The Madison Press went to print.

The Hillclimbers got on the board first as they took the opening kickoff 63 yards in just six plays, culminating in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Urbana quarterback Nick Johnson down the right sideline to receiver Preston Shields.

The early score by the visitors did not get the home squad down.

The Red Raiders stuck primarily on the ground for their 10-play drive, as running workhorse KJ Price scored from 14 yards out. The kick by Miller Kronk tied the game at 7-7.

It was then time for the London defense to stake its claim to its new playing surface by stifling the Urbana offense. The key play was a sack by Tavian Tyree.

The London offense was the beneficiary of a poor Urbana kick — winding up with good field position. The Red Raiders could not capitalize into the end zone, but they did get points on the board thanks to the golden foot of kicker Kronk who connected on a 31-yard field goal.

The home squad continued its offensive and defensive dominance well into the second quarter as a JT Martin to Garret Warner touchdown pass put the Red Raiders up by nine 16-7.

With just a couple of minutes remaining in the first half, the Red Raiders failed on a fourth down attempt.

Urbana grabbed the ball and the momentum as it marched down the field and QB Shields hooked up again with wide receiver Johnson for a score.

That pulled the visitors within two at the intermission.

Raiders lead 16-14 before weather delay

By Jeff Gates For The Madison Press

