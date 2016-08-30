Area teams off to fast starts

The West Jefferson boys soccer team is off to a strong start.

Despite losing their first game of the season Saturday, the Roughriders are still sporting a nice 3-1 record.

In the only defeat to date, West Jeff fell behind early to Springfield Northwestern, rallied but ultimately fell 5-4.

The Roughriders got a pair of goals from Connor Shields and one each from Kristian Speakman and Eric Chmil, while Reese Nawman, Thomas Farbacher and Matt Stultz all recorded assists.

Ross Hall had 10 saves in goal.

The loss came after the team had opened the season with three straight games to start the season including a 9-0 defeat of Westfall Thursday.

Shields lead the way with his three goals, Eric Chmil scored a pair, while Nawman, Farbacher, Stultz and McKinley Boyd all scored goals. Shields and Stultz added a pair of assists each, while Joey Buckland and Damir Pereira also collected helpers.

The Roughriders will next be in action Wednesday, Aug. 31, when they travel to play at Whitehall, starting at 7:15 p.m.

Girls soccer

Jonathan Alder 17,

Galion 0

The Lady Pioneers (3-0) stayed undefeated with a convincing win over visiting Galion Saturday.

Four Alder players scored two goals including Riley Gruenbaum (two), Hannah Headlee (two), Sophie Thomas (2), Kenley Geitgey (two), while Lily Hess, Belle Schaefer, Kristen Beachy, Maggie Ridder, Lindsay Miller, Emily Opatt, Lauren Perkey, Kenzie Bushong and Skye Bissell also scored.

Alder will play at Worthington Kilbourne Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:15 p.m.

Tennis

Jonathan Alder 5,

Pleasant 0

The Spartans presented very little resistance to a Lady Pioneers team that’s playing well right now.

The Alder team as a whole failed to allow Pleasant to win a single set.

Chloe Grove cruised 6-3, 6-0 at first singles, Mikayla Holland won 6-1, 6-1 at second singles and Cassie Troyer was victorious at third singles 6-0, 6-3.

The team’s doubles wins came via Madison Vance and Madelyn Grove (6-4, 6-1) and Sidney Winslow and Sarah Labuhn 6-0, 6-2.

By Chris Miles [email protected]

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

