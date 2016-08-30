Alder takes down Marysville, 35-10

Prior to the start of the season Jonathan Alder coach Brett Glass talked about how he and his coaches had to be creative in how they were going to get the ball this season to Northwestern University commit Trey Pugh. He fully expected opposing teams would try and do whatever they could to limit the effectiveness of the talented senior.

In a Week One clash at neighboring Marysville, the host Monarchs (0-1) had absolutely no answer for the standout who carried the Pioneers (1-0) to a 35-19 non-conference victory Friday night.

Pugh was used as a running back and as a wide receiver and delivered a stellar performance, rushing for 96 yards on 14 carries and scoring a total of four touchdowns.

He rushed for scores from 2, 3 and 8 yards away as well as hauled in a 19-yard pass from Preston Eisnaugle.

Eisnaugle threw for 167 yards in the game for the Pioneers who avenged a tough 18-14 loss last season.

Alder will return to the field Friday, Sept. 2, when it plays host to Zanesville (0-1) starting at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Devils opened the season with a disappointing 41-0 loss to Newark.

Trey Pugh, left, and Andrew Koenig, right, celebrate a touchdown during Jonathan Alder’s 35-10 win at Marysville Friday night. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_JDG9968JAHSTreyPugh-1.jpg Trey Pugh, left, and Andrew Koenig, right, celebrate a touchdown during Jonathan Alder’s 35-10 win at Marysville Friday night.

By Chris Miles [email protected]

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.