Alder, London start season 3-0

The sky is the limit this season for the Jonathan Alder High School volleyball team.

A season after advancing all the way to the Division II state championship match, the Lady Pioneers are playing with a confidence and skill level that would lead many to believe the team is determined to get back to the mountain top and make another run at a state crown.

The team is a heavy favorite to win the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division and took the first step towards claiming another conference crown with a convincing 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 win over host Buckeye Valley Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Lady Pioneers (3-0, 1-0) got 10 kills and nine digs from Alexa Hasting, eight kills from Ally Graves, seven kills from Kortney Reynolds, five kills from Maddie Fuller, 12 digs from Taylor Izzard and six kills and four digs from Corinne Parker.

Julie Jakse also had 11 digs in the win.

London starts strong

The Red Raiders (3-0) like the Pioneers of Jonathan Alder have lofty goals in 2016 and are also off to an impressive start.

The squad improved its record to 3-0 following a victory over former South Central Ohio League rival Washington Court House Saturday, Aug. 27.

Coach Darrel Eades’ squad triumphed in relative ease winning 25-18, 25-13, 26-24.

Junior Addison Conley led the team with 10 kills, while sophomore Malorie Colwell had eight. Junior Arianna Calloway had 25 assists.

Tennis

Jonathan Alder 5,

Bishop Ready 0

The Lady Pioneers continue to play well, picking up another victory, downing the Silver Knights of Bishop Ready Monday.

The singles courts were controlled by Chloe Grove (6-2, 6-1), Mikayla Holland (6-0, 6-0) and Cassie Troyer (6-0, 6-0). The doubles teams were also easy winners, they were the teams of Madison Vance and Madelyn Grove (6-0, 6-0) and the combo of Sidney Winslow and Sarah Labuhn (6-0, 6-0).

Girls golf

Triad 219,

Madison-Plains 231

The positive progress the Golden Eagles have been making hit a speed bump Monday as the squad fell in a dual played at Locust Hills.

Morgan Hunter’s round of 52 was tops on the team. She was followed by Regan Rubel (57), Kailee Rhoads (58) and Connor Hunter (64).

Jonathan Alder senior Chloe Grove returns a shot during a match last week against Marion Pleasant. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_JDG_9169a_-JAHS-Sr-Chloe-Grove-1.jpg Jonathan Alder senior Chloe Grove returns a shot during a match last week against Marion Pleasant. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Jonathan Alder’s Alexa Hasting has helped the Pioneers get off to a perfect start to the 2016 season. In this shot the standout is putting a shot away against Buckeye Valley. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_JDG_9462a_-JAHS-Hastings-1.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Alexa Hasting has helped the Pioneers get off to a perfect start to the 2016 season. In this shot the standout is putting a shot away against Buckeye Valley. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Volleyball programs look sharp

By Chris Miles [email protected]

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

