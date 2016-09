Jonathan Alder’s Bryan Blacka runs away from Zanesville defenders during the Pioneers home tilt with the Blue Devils Friday. Alder won the contest 33-14 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Jonathan Alder’s Bryan Blacka runs away from Zanesville defenders during the Pioneers home tilt with the Blue Devils Friday. Alder won the contest 33-14 to improve to 2-0 on the season. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_JDG1544aJAHSNo13BryanBlackaDashesacrossgoalline-1.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Bryan Blacka runs away from Zanesville defenders during the Pioneers home tilt with the Blue Devils Friday. Alder won the contest 33-14 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography