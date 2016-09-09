LMS teams roll Madison-Plains

Another week, another pair of lopsided victories for the London Middle School football team.

This time the Red Raiders traveled south Tuesday to tangle with neighboring rival Madison-Plains and returned home with two wins by a combined score of 108-0.

The London Seventh grade team (3-0) posted a 58-0 win, while the Eighth grade team came through with a 50-0 shutout. The eighth graders improved their record to 2-0. Both Madison-Plains teams slipped to 0-2.

Seventh Grade

Scoring:

1st Quarter

7:06 — Zach Nelson 65 yard run. Two-point conversion run by Nelson.

1:57 — Nelson 28 yard run. Point after no good.

2nd Quarter

7:41 — Antwaun Burns 56-yard punt return. Two-point conversion run by Burns.

4:57 — Dylan Combs 18-yard run. Two-point by pass by Isaiah Jones.

2:00 — Nelson 36-yard run. Point after no good.

3rd Quarter

3:49 — Combs 19-yard run. Two-point conversion run by Nelson.

:00.8 — Nelson 38-yard run. Point after no good.

4th Quarter

0:27.7 — Zavior Gordon 64-yard run. Two-point conversion run by Nelson.

The London offense was led by Zach Nelson with five carries for 171 yards. The Raiders defense was led by Jonathan Schooley and Torrence Liggins with five tackles apiece. Zavior Gordon had four tackles.

The Madison-Plains offense was led by Tyson Guiette with 37-yards rushing on 18 carries. Stash Patterson had 12 yards on 17 carries against the tough Red Raiders defense. Guiette led the defense with two tackles. Kosta Xenikis had an interception for the Golden Eagles.

The London Seventh grade team next plays Tuesday, Sept. 13, at home against Grove City Christian, starting at 7 p.m.

Eighth Grade

Scoring:

1st Quarter

3:23 — Logan Minner 8-yard run. Two-point conversion run by Kaleb Goodwin.

2:54 — 5-yard pass to Goodwin from Trey Woodyard. Point after no good.

:45.2 — 36-yard pass to Goodwin from Woodyard. Two-point conversion run by Hayden Vasey.

2nd Quarter

4:00 — 1-yard pass to Zach McWhinney from Woodyard. Two-point conversion run by Riley Fisher.

:13.3 — Woodyard 85-yard run. Point after no good.

3rd Quarter

5:14 — 43-yard pass to Minner from Woodyard. Two-point conversion run by L. Minner.

4th Quarter

7:11 — Vasey 22-yard run. Point after no good.

The London Eighth grade offense was led by Trey Woodyard with three rushes for 96 yards and a TD, to go along with 7 for 10 passing for 103 yards and four TDs. Logan Minner scored one TD receiving and one rushing. Kaleb Goodwin caught two scores from Woodyard.

The Eighth grade Raiders’ defense was spearheaded by Thaddeus Huff with a game-high 13 tackles including 2.5 for losses. Anthony White had four tackles including 2.5 for losses.

The Golden Eagles’ offense was led by Bryce Williams with 51-yards rushing on 23 carries. Paul Bryant paced the defense with four tackles.

London Eighth grade’s next game is Monday, Sept. 12 at Grandview, starting at 5 p.m.

A gang of London defenders swarm a Madison-Plains ball carrier during the Red Raiders 58-0 win in the Seventh grade game Tuesday. London eighth grader Josh Buchanan recorded a sack, causing a fumble in which Hayden Vasey recovered during the Raiders 58-0 win over Madison-Plains Tuesday.

Raiders teams combine to outscore opposition 108-0

By Jim Smith For The Madison Press

Jim Smith is a contributor for The Madison Press.

