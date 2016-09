The Madison-Plains Athletics is hosting its second annual Fall Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 in the Intermediate gym at 9940 State Route 38 SW, London.

There will be lots of vendors with something for everyone.

Concessions will be available.

Also Madison-Plains Junior Varsity Football faces off against West Jefferson with action starting at 10 a.m.

Check them out on Facebook for more information or email Trisha Geyman at [email protected]