Pivotal week for county teams

The third week of the regular season brings most high school football teams to a crossroads.

For those sporting 1-1 records like three of the four teams in Madison County (London, West Jefferson, Madison-Plains), a win in Week 3 means much-needed momentum as league play quickly approaches. A loss however means a losing record and a long climb back up the mountain with 30 percent of the season behind them.

For the county’s lone undefeated squad, Jonathan Alder, Week 3 is all about keeping the positive mojo it’s built in the first two weeks.

Washington Court House (2-0) at London (1-1), 7 p.m.

In the first two weeks of the season the London Red Raiders have played a pair of close games, losing the opener to Urbana 28-26 and edging past Greenon 20-14. If they’re going to play another close affair this week against the visiting Blue Lions, they’re likely going to have to score a lot more points.

Washington has scored a combined 90 points in its first two games, a pair of victories over Northridge (42-26) and Circleville (48-42).

“They can score points that’s for sure,” London coach Kyle Cutler said. “They’ve got athletes across the board and I definitely consider them a playoff football team.”

It’s not as if Cutler’s bunch can try and take one particular thing away and make a game of it, he knows his team will be challenged especially when the Blue Lions have the ball.

“They run a lot of spread concepts and can hurt you by running inside or by throwing on the perimeter. They use the whole field and have the athletes to beat you in so many ways. We have our work cutout for us. We’ve got to play well in order to win this game.”

Madison-Plains (1-1) at Southeastern (1-1), 7 p.m.

These two squads have been regulars on each other’s non-league schedules, but Friday night’s tilt will be the last that doesn’t count for something bigger. Madison-Plains will officially join the Ohio Heritage Conference and will be in the same division as the Trojans.

The Golden Eagles have held the upper hand in this series as of late. They have won four straight contests including last year’s 42-7 win.

The Plains offense soared in a 44-0 Week 1 win, but last week against Jamestown Greeneview it could only muster a first quarter touchdown in a humbling 30-6 defeat.

West Jefferson (1-1) at Jackson (1-1), 7 p.m.

The Roughriders bounced back after a tough first week with a resounding win over Frankfort Adena. They will have a difficult task repeating the feat this week down at Jackson.

Jackson won its opener 51-8 over Wellston before falling 24-21 at Chillicothe last week.

West Jeff Coach Shawn Buescher is hoping to continue to get his young team valuable experience on Friday nights.

Amanda-Clearcreek (1-1) at Jonathan Alder (2-0), 7 p.m.

The Pioneers offense has been humming on all cylinders through the first two weeks of the season. Alder has scored a combined 68 points in the first two victories with a number of different offensive weapons still waiting to have breakout performances.

Alder will step into Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play next week with a biggie at home against Marion Pleasant.

