Alder sweeps Pleasant

There wasn’t any debating on which was the better team on the field when the Jonathan Alder girls soccer team hosted Marion Pleasant Monday evening.

Alder flexed its might, dominated the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Division tilt and cruised to an 8-0 victory, helping to rebuild the Lady Pioneers confidence.

“I thought we came out hungry and ready to play,” Alder coach Matt Evans said. “We tied Kilbourne and lost to DeSales last week and then had a game cancelled on Saturday due to weather, so I think our girls just wanted to get back on the winning side if things and came out ready to play.

“I think we got some confidence back on our side tonight with the win and seeing goals go in. It’s important for our team, especially our forwards to see the ball go in the net. With them playing really defensive tonight, it also tested us a little and forced us to possess more than we usually do and try to build an attack from the back.”

It took Alder (5-1-1) a little while to get its offense going, but a three goal scoring binge in a two minute span helped swing the game in favor of the Pioneers. Maggie Ridder, Lindsey Miller and Lily Hess all scored between the 24:50 and 22:57 minute marks of the first half to increase the team’s lead to 4-0.

Other goals were scored by Riley Gruenbaum (two), Sophie Thomas, Lexi Thorpe and Kenzie Bushong. The Lady Spartans (4-2) weren’t able to muster much of an offensive attack, giving the Pioneers defense an easy night.

Alder got its rhythm back after a couple tough matches. The confidence among the team is still sky high.

“I feel like we are playing very well right now and can compete with anyone in the state,” Evans said. “We tested ourselves this summer against some of the best teams in the state and there is no one that played a tougher summer/preseason schedule than we did. So I think that coupled with getting some wins and confidence is setting us up to be a very dangerous team come November.”

The coach said his team is focused and readying itself for big things to come later in the season.

“The only concern I have about this team is staying healthy,” he said. “We are a very deep team, but have a smaller varsity roster of just 15 girls, but if we are healthy, we will be a tough out.

“I love this group of girls. We have a good balance of upperclassmen and younger girls and they are doing a good job of meshing. Everyone knows what the goals are and they are all on the same page.”

Boys soccer

Jonathan Alder 3,

Pleasant 0

The Pioneers (6-0-2, 4-0 in MOAC) stayed unbeaten with a hard-fought shutout of Mid-Ohio Red Division foe Pleasant 6-1, 4-1) Monday.

Both teams came into the contest undefeated in league play, but Alder was able to dictate pace of play and finally broke through with three goals.

Alder’s Lexi Thorpe (4) battles for the ball during the Lady Pioneers 8-0 victory over visiting Pleasant Monday. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_JDG_6504a_-JAHS-No-4.jpg Alder’s Lexi Thorpe (4) battles for the ball during the Lady Pioneers 8-0 victory over visiting Pleasant Monday. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Jonathan Alder’s Riley Thomas (9) goes up for a header during the Pioneers win over visiting Pleasant Monday. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_JA-riley-thomas.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Riley Thomas (9) goes up for a header during the Pioneers win over visiting Pleasant Monday. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles [email protected]

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

