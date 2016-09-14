London JV crushes Southeastern

The London High School JV football team hosted the Southeastern Trojans Saturday at Bowlus Field. The Red Raiders emerged with a 34-0 win.

London’s Xavier Manville opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run. He added the two-point conversion for a first quarter lead of 8-0. Trystan Meddock ran six yards for a second quarter TD to make the halftime score 14-0.

London scored twice in the third quarter with a 73-yard pass from Juane Gardner to Jayvion Stevens and a 79-yard TD scamper by Stevens. Ethan James added an extra point for a 28-0 third quarter lead. James ended the scoring with a 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

James led the Raiders offense with 122 yards on 23 carries. Gardner passed for 96 yards. The Red Raiders defense was led by Tyler Tobin with seven tackles. Darian Huff and Manville added four tackles apiece.

The Raiders JV is now 2-0 and will host Madison-Plains Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

London's Juane Gardner (10) makes a Heisman-like move during the Red Raiders JV victory over Southeastern Saturday. Xavier Manville scores a touchdown for the London JV football team during its 34-0 shutout win over Southeastern Saturday.

By Jim Smith For The Madison Press

Jim Smith is a contributor for The Madison Press.

