MPHS wins JV showdown, 14-6

The Madison-Plains JV football team visited London Saturday, Sept. 17, and defeated the host Raiders 14-6, with a two touchdown rally in the fourth quarter.

London opened the scoring after Trystan Meddock recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff. The five-play drive was capped with Xavier Manville’s 2-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good and the Raiders lead 6-0. The Golden Eagles answered with a six play drive that stalled on the London 5-yard line. The field position yielded a score when London’s tailback was tackled in the endzone a couple plays later for a safety, making the score 6-2.

With 8:32 to go in the fourth quarter, London fumbled and lost possession at its own 5-yard line. Jarrett Vallery scored on the next play. The extra point was no good and the Eagles led 8-6.

London responded with a short drive, but was intercepted at midfield by the Eagles, Waylon Dyer, who returned the ball to London’s 29-yard line. On the next play Bryan Hamilton rushed to the endzone for the visitor’s final touchdown to make the final score 14-6 in favor of MPHS.

London was paced offensively by Manville, who rushed for 67 yards on 9 carries. Juane Gardner was 6 for 11 passing for 67 yards. Noah McClintock had four catches for 51 yards. Tyler Tobin and Manville each had eight tackles for the Red, as Brixton Evans added seven tackles of his own.

The London JV’s are now 2-1 for the season and are scheduled to play host to Grandview Saturday at 10 a.m.

London’s Noah McClintock, left, and Trystan Meddock attempt to tackle a Madison-Plains’ ball carrier Waylon Dyer during the JV game Saturday. Plains won the contest 14-6. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_4605-1.jpg London’s Noah McClintock, left, and Trystan Meddock attempt to tackle a Madison-Plains’ ball carrier Waylon Dyer during the JV game Saturday. Plains won the contest 14-6. Contributed photo | Chris Whitacre

Golden Eagles top London 14-6

By Jim Smith For The Madison Press

Jim Smith is a contributor for The Madison Press.

