Taking care of business

It was supposed to be showdown of two of the best teams in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division, what it turned out to be was a lopsided power play by the powerful Pioneers of Jonathan Alder.

Alder flexed its muscle after a slow start and cruised to an impressive 33-16 home victory over previously unbeaten Marion Pleasant Friday.

The Pioneers (4-0, 1-0) racked up a grand total of 454 yards (323 rushing on 37 carries), but didn’t get off to the best start. The Spartans (3-1, 0-1) returned an interception of a Preston Eisnaugle pass 64-yards in the first quarter for a score, a successful PAT made it 7-0 Pleasant.

The visitors then matched the diverse Alder attack get going. Trey Pugh scored on a 3-yard run. He later threw a 9-yard touchdown to Andy Koenig.

Jamie Dye ripped off a 80-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Austin Fooce added a 60-yard run and Austin Fooce recovered a fumble and returned it for the teams final score.

Alder returns to action Friday when it travels to Galion (1-3, 0-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Tigers are coming off a 56-3 loss at the hands of Buckeye Valley.

West Jefferson 28,

Lucas 14

The West Jefferson High School football team showed its season is far from over after it scored a rewarding 28-14 win over visiting Lucas Friday night.

The Roughriders (2-2) entered the non-league tilt with a sub-.500 record but those two losses were to two teams which still sport undefeated records. The visiting Cubs entered this contest with an unblemished mark, but West Jeff was to send them home with a defeat.

After a scoreless first quarter West Jeff jumped on the board first early in the second with an 18-yard scoring strike to Ian Langermeier. The PAT kick by Reese Nawman made it 7-0.

Lucas answered back on a 58-yard run by Jacob Miller, tying things at 7-7.

West Jeff’s second score proved to be big as it gave the home team an advantage going into the locker room at the half. Ethan Higgins scored on a 1-yard run with just :49 remaining in the second quarter, a successful PAT made it 14-7 Roughriders at the break.

Higgins scored again midway through the third quarter, this time on a 25-yard run. Lambert and Caleb Vanhook combined on a 25-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter to make it a 28-7 lead. The Cubs got a score about a minute later on a 76 yard run but they’d get no closer.

The West Jeff defense was superb. Holding Lucas to just 224 yards of total offense (219 rushing). Meanwhile the Roughriders finished with 327 yards (214 rushing).

Lambert was 9 of 12 for 113 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 83 yards. The Roughriders were lead in rushing by Higgins, who had 130 yards in 32 attempts.

Langermeier had five catches for 38 yards and the one score, Jordan South had one catch for 31. Vanhook’s only catch was his touchdown and David Staten had a pair of catches for 18 yards.

The Roughriders for the fourth time in five weeks will play an undefeated team when it plays host to a talented Bexley squad (4-0) Friday at 7 p.m.

Jonathan Alder’s Mathew Siemer, 22, almost blocks a kick during the Pioneers win Friday. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_JDG1296aJHSNo22MSiemerAlmostblockskick-1.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Mathew Siemer, 22, almost blocks a kick during the Pioneers win Friday. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography West Jefferson’s David Staten (5) tries to shake off a block during the Roughriders 28-14 win Friday over visiting Lucas. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Riders2689col-1.jpg West Jefferson’s David Staten (5) tries to shake off a block during the Roughriders 28-14 win Friday over visiting Lucas. Contributed photo | Jake Burns

Alder, West Jeff roll to Week 4 wins

By Chris Miles [email protected]

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

