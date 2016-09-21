JA edges Plains for title

With the four Madison County schools going their separate ways in terms of conference realignment, the regular occurrence of seeing the other high school boys golf teams on the same course on the same night has become quite rare.

The four schools were all on the same course Monday, Sept. 19, as they competed in the Madison County Quad held at Locust Hills Golf Club.

In what turned out to be one of the closest competitions in the history of the event Jonathan Alder (161) edged Madison-Plains (162) by a single shot to claim the championship. London was a close third (168) and West Jefferson’s fourth-place finish was at a respectable 179.

“With all of us in different leagues or going to different leagues we don’t see each other as much as we used to,” Plains’ coach Joanie Boyle said. “Now it’s more about bragging rights, we don’t play as often so this means more now.

The event medalist honors were shared by MPHS’ Jonathan Dill and West Jefferson’s Matt McClish, both coming in with matching rounds of 37.

Alder’s team title was earned as three of its four best scores were at 40 or below. Zach Otto (38), Mychal McKelvey (39), Hayden Mitchell (40) along with Joey Petrella (44) were able to post a number that just barely edged the Golden Eagles.

Madison-Plains got the 37 from Dill, while Anthony Tesi carded a 39, Clay Greer came in with a 40, while Ian Bowshier came in with a 46.

London was lead by Andy Fullmer (43), with Erik Snyder (45), Joe Johnson (45) and Drew Herman (47) all factoring into the team score. West Jefferson was lead by the co-medalist McClish. The remaining Roughriders scores came from Drew Womble (42), Joe Thompson (44) and Connor Miller (45).

“We really wanted this one for our seniors,” Boyle said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump. But I’m really proud of our guys, they gave their best and that’s all we can ask for.”

The All-Madison County breakdown included first team honors to Jonathan Dill (MP), Matt McClish (WJ), Zach Otto (JA), Anthony Tesi (MP), Mychal McKelvey (JA), Clay Greer (MP) and Hayden Mitchell (JA); second team: Drew Womble (WJ), Andy Fullmer (L), Joe Thompson (WJ), Joey Petrella (JA), Erik Snyder (L), Joe Johnson (L) and Connor Miller (WJ); Honorable Mention: Tyler Unger (JA), Drew Herman (L), Ian Bowshier (MP) and Spencer King (WJ).

Madison-Plains’ Jonathan Dill lines up a putt during the Madison County Quad held Monday at Locust Hills Golf Club. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Golflinehole-1.jpg Madison-Plains’ Jonathan Dill lines up a putt during the Madison County Quad held Monday at Locust Hills Golf Club. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography West Jefferson’s Joe Thompson prepares to putt during the Madison County Quad held Monday at Locust Hills Golf Club. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Golfputt-1.jpg West Jefferson’s Joe Thompson prepares to putt during the Madison County Quad held Monday at Locust Hills Golf Club. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography London’s Andy Fullmer eyes a tee-shot during the Madison County Quad held Monday at Locust Hills Golf Club. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Golfswing-1.jpg London’s Andy Fullmer eyes a tee-shot during the Madison County Quad held Monday at Locust Hills Golf Club. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Members of the Jonathan Alder boys golf team pose with the championship trophy from the Madison County Quad meet held Monday at Locust Hills Golf Club. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Golftrophy-1.jpg Members of the Jonathan Alder boys golf team pose with the championship trophy from the Madison County Quad meet held Monday at Locust Hills Golf Club. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Pioneers win close county quad

By Chris Miles [email protected]

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.