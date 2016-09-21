London boys top Court House

The road to respectability has been a bumpy one for the London High School boys soccer team.

The Red Raiders (2-7) have had their share of troubles playing one of the tougher schedules around doing so recently without their top keeper, but the team was able to come out with a 4-2 non-league win at Washington Court House Saturday, Sept. 17.

London sophomore Jacob Broerman has stepped into the starting goal keeper role and played well. Regular keeper Troy McFarland is nursing an injury and the youngster was tough in the win over the Blue Lions. He had seven saves and allowed just the two goals in the win.

The Red Raiders fell behind early thanks to a defensive miscue which Court House capitalized on to take a 1-0 lead. But London bounced back putting a smile on its coach’s face.

“We quickly answered with a goal from senior (forward) Henrri Velasco, as he took on several defenders and then beat the keeper,” coach Dan Karl said. “Then before halftime we earned a lead when Garrett King assisted on senior forward Darius Davis’ first goal of the season, making the score 2-1.

“At halftime we talked about how it would be very important to make sure we score the next goal.”

London did just that as it got another tally from Velasco early in the second half. The senior collected assist on the Raiders final goal of the match when he found King who found the back of the net.

Court House scored late in the second half but the outcome was no longer in doubt.

Girls soccer

Jonathan Alder 4,

Buckeye Valley 2

The Lady Pioneers (7-2-1 overall, 4-0 in MOAC Red) stayed unbeaten in conference play after doubling up the visiting Barons (6-2-1, 3-1) Monday evening.

Both squads came into the contest with perfect league marks, but it was Alder who was able to get its offense going in the win.

Four separate players scored for the Pioneers including Lindsey Miller, Hannah Headlee, Riley Gruenbaum and Sophie Thomas. Nora Squires turned in yet another stellar performance in goal, turning away six shots.

Alder will return to action Saturday when it hosts neighboring Fairbanks at 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

London 3,

Bexley 0

The Red Raiders had little problem cruising past visiting Bexley 25-11, 25-11, 25-12 Thursday, Sept. 15.

Junior Addison Conley led the team with 11 kills, sophomore Malorie Colwell had eight kills in the win.

Junior Arianna Calloway ran the London offense to near perfection collecting 24.

Tennis

Jonathan Alder 4,

London 1

The Pioneers made quick work of county rival London in a match played at Alder.

On the singles court Alder failed to lose a game as Chloe Grove topped the Red Raiders’ Emma Hattem 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, Mikayla Holland defeated Rachel Herman 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Cassie Troyer rolled past Cassie Anders 6-0, 6-0 on the third singles court.

London’s lone win came at first doubles where Alexis Clark and Jeanne Davis stopped Alder’s Madison Vance and Mary Kate Hipp 6-4 and 6-2.

The Pioneers’ Sydney Winslow and Sarah Labuan stopped Cheyenne Hurley and Hanna Jones 6-0, 6-0.

London’s Ethan Pozy attempts to control the ball during a match earlier this season. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_londonsoccer-1.jpg London’s Ethan Pozy attempts to control the ball during a match earlier this season. Chris Miles | The Madison Press

By Chris Miles [email protected]

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.