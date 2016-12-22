McCollister scored 46!

Macy McCollister, a freshman basketball player at Hocking College and a 2016 Madison-Plains High School graduate, scored 46 points in the Hawks 109-89 loss at Columbus State Dec. 17. In 38 minutes of play she connected on 14 of 24 field goals, including 11 of 17 shots from beyond the three-point line. She also scored 25 points in 82-61 loss at Lakeland Community College Dec. 14.
