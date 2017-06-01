Streaking to the finish

West Jefferson Youth Athletic Association’s (WJYAA) fifth grade boys “A” Travel Basketball Team finished the season with a significant winning streak.

“This was a tremendous year for this group of boys. Since November these boys worked hard on the court developing the needed skills to compete with some tough competition. It’s hard work dedicating the needed time to pull off such a successful season. I congratulate Coach Steve Warner for the wins. Most importantly teaching and developing the boys for basketball and being a good dedicated coach,” said WJYAA President John Stanley.

“The boys played all season, ending with our Tri-County Travel League, Triad Classic and the 8th Annual Rider Roundball Roundup. WJYAA and the community is proud of these boys for such a remarkable season finishing their season in second place with some pretty tough competition.”

The boys continued to play and practice after March, entering The May Day Classic at Dennison University where they finished in first place, with the same group of boys playing under the Riders Elite Basketball Team.

May Day Classic at Dennison University Players are from left: Ethan Switalski, Asher Wilson, Mason Book, Owen Carsey, Cameron Jewell, Owen Warner and JD Bowman. Not pictured is Zach Nulph. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_MayDayClassicpiccol.jpg May Day Classic at Dennison University Players are from left: Ethan Switalski, Asher Wilson, Mason Book, Owen Carsey, Cameron Jewell, Owen Warner and JD Bowman. Not pictured is Zach Nulph. Contributed photo Rider Round Ball Tournament Players are from left: Mason Book, Owen Carsey, Ethan Switalski, Cameron Jewell, Owen Warner, Coach Steve, Asher Wilson, JD Bowman and Zach Nulph. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_RiderRoundBallpiccol.jpg Rider Round Ball Tournament Players are from left: Mason Book, Owen Carsey, Ethan Switalski, Cameron Jewell, Owen Warner, Coach Steve, Asher Wilson, JD Bowman and Zach Nulph. Contributed photo Triad Classic Tournament Players are from left: Asher Wilson, Zach Nulph, Owen Warner, Cameron Jewell, Mason Book, JD Bowman and Ethan Switalski. Not pictured is Owen Carsey. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_TriadClassicpiccol.jpg Triad Classic Tournament Players are from left: Asher Wilson, Zach Nulph, Owen Warner, Cameron Jewell, Mason Book, JD Bowman and Ethan Switalski. Not pictured is Owen Carsey. Contributed photo