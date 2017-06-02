West Jefferson hoops camp

West Jefferson Basketball Camp will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 through June 23, at the high school gym, 1 Roughrider Drive, West Jefferson.

The camp is for fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth.

Cost for the camp is $35. Make checks payable to West Jefferson Athletic Department.

For more information contact Sam Seggerson by email at [email protected] or call 614-638-0879.

Camp instructors will consist of the high school and middle coaching staff along with help from the high school players. The camp will cover basketball skills, fundamentals, offensive/defensive concepts, 3 on 3, 5 on 5, and competitions for prizes. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt.