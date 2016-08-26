Report: 11 civilians killed in airstrikes in northern Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s rebel-run news agency says airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition have killed 11 civilians and wounded others in the northern city of Saada.

The agency, SABA, which is under control of the Shiite rebels known as Houthis, reported on Friday that the airstrikes destroyed two houses located in the district of Baqam in the city of Saada — a Houthi stronghold.

It says women and children are among the dead, and that subsequent flyovers of coalition planes delayed the rescue operation. Some of the wounded are in critical condition, which may lead to a higher death toll.

The strikes came a day after the United Nations demanded an international investigation in the killings of civilians in Yemen.