Germany’s Merkel in Poland for talks on EU future, migrants

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Warsaw for talks with the leaders of four central European nations about migrants and the future of the European Union after Britain leaves.

Merkel is meeting the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia ahead of an EU summit planned next month — without Britain — that is to discuss issues stemming from Britain’s vote to leave the group.

The four nations have been critical of many EU policies, including ones pressing for nations to accept many more migrants. They are also pushing for changes that would give individual EU members more leeway to decide their course, saying the EU’s rigid policies have led to the British departure.

EU authorities, meanwhile, are scrutinizing Poland’s rule of law.