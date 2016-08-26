Japan PM in Kenya to launch summit on African development

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Kenya to launch the Tokyo International Summit on African Development which 35 heads of state are expected to attend.

Abe was welcomed Friday by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at his official residence, State House, with a guard of honor and 19-gun salute. Kenyatta says the exchange of ideas and technology can hasten industrialization in Africa, which is key in alleviating poverty.

Kenyatta said at a joint press conference that Japan and African leaders should work together to encourage industrialization of the continent. Abe said the key to economic growth is industrialization. This is the sixth edition of the Tokyo summit on African development— the first to be held outside Japan and in Africa in its 20-year history.