‘Game of Thrones’ composer creating ‘Gears of War 4’ score

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The composer for “Game of Thrones” is swapping the sword-filled realm of Westeros for the alien-plagued world of Sera.

Emmy- and Grammy-nominated Ramin Djawadi has crafted the score for “Gears of War 4,” the forthcoming fifth installment in the intergalactic shooter series for Xbox One and PC. The prolific film and TV composer says he put his own spin on the game’s soundtrack.

Djawadi described the score as emotional and orchestral with synth elements. He said the music will also feature a few unique acoustic instruments he’s collected in his travels.

The game, out Oct. 11, is set 25 years after “Gears of War 3” and centers on the son of “Gears” protagonists Marcus Fenix and Anya Stroud.

Djawadi’s other upcoming projects include “Westworld,” ”Prison Break” and “The Great Wall.”