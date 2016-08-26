Firefighters recognized for saving 83-year-old swimmer

QUANTICO, Va. (AP) — Two firefighters will be recognized after saving the life of an 83-year-old swimmer near Quantico.

The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2bD47wA ) reports that Fire Sgt. Steven Denton and firefighter Thomas Seablom of the Marine Corps Base Quantico Fire and Emergency Services will be recognized at a Sept. 1 ceremony.

The two helped save the life of 83-year-old Thomas Tobias during a triathlon race on the Potomac River on Saturday.

Tobias and his daughter were competing in the race when a wave took him down. His daughter, 51-year-old Ann Marie Chaney, says she grabbed him and helped keep him afloat.

Afterward, Seablom maneuvered a rescue boat toward Tobias’ location. Denton jumped into the water and pulled the 83-year-old into the boat. The firefighters then revived him using CPR.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com