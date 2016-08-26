Pot plants on display at Oregon State Fair in a first

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A display of living pot plants is on display at the Oregon State Fair and organizers say it marks a first for any state fair in the nation.

The exhibit of nine marijuana plants is sponsored by the Oregon Cannabis Business Council and will run through Sept. 5 in Salem.

Oregon voters legalized recreational marijuana in late 2014.

Recreational pot remains illegal in 46 states and is banned under federal law.

Oregon State Fair spokesman Dan Cox says one of the fair’s roles is to reflect to evolution of social and cultural values.

The plants are in a translucent tent and no one under 21 can enter.

Recreational weed is a booming business in Oregon.

Anticipated state revenue from recreational marijuana through June 2017 was recently quadrupled by Oregon’s Legislative Revenue Office, from $8.4 million to $35 million.