Air Force says retired 4-star general under investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says a retired four-star general is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

An Air Force spokesman, Col. Patrick Ryder, said Friday the general is Arthur J. Lichte. Ryder said it would be inappropriate for him to comment further, beyond saying the Air Force takes all allegations of sexual assault or harassment very seriously.

Lichte’s last assignment before retiring in January 2010 was as commander of Air Force Mobility Command, based in Illinois.

The allegation was first reported by a blog, John Q. Public, written by a retired Air Force officer, Tony Carr.

A voice message left at a Tampa, Florida, telephone listing for Lichte on Friday evening was not immediately returned.