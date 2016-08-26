The Latest: Trump’s CEO accused of anti-Semitic remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

10:30 p.m.

The ex-wife of Donald Trump’s new campaign CEO says he made anti-Semitic remarks when the couple was trying to get their daughters into a private school.

In divorce papers released Friday, Mary Louise Piccard says Stephen Bannon didn’t want his “girls going to school with Jews.”

Piccard says in a 2007 court declaration in Los Angeles Superior Court that Bannon said he didn’t like the way Jews raised their kids to be “whiny brats.”

Police records and court papers show Bannon, the former head of Breitbart News, faced a domestic violence charge in 1996 following an altercation with Piccard. The charges were dropped when she didn’t show up in court.

The couple filed for divorce the following year, though the case was revisited several times over the next decade.

__

7:50 p.m.

Donald Trump’s personal physician tells NBC News he needed just five minutes to write a glowing public assessment of Trump’s health as a limousine waited to carry the letter back to Trump.

Dr. Harold Bornstein’s report last December remains the only medical information released so far by Trump’s campaign.

In an interview Friday, Bornstein says the 70-year-old Trump is in excellent health both physically and mentally.

While he wrote last year that Trump’s physical strength and stamina are extraordinary, Bornstein tells NBC that he doesn’t think Trump is in any better or worse shape than the average person who exercises daily.

Trump and his allies have been questioning the health of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Her physician has said the former secretary of state has no serious issues.

___

6:30 p.m.

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is opening the only Donald Trump campaign office in the state.

The office in a suburban strip mall near Indianapolis was sweltering after an overflow crowd packed into the small space Friday afternoon.

Vice presidential nominee Pence vowed he and Trump would be elected in November to “make America great again.”

The campaign now has three paid staffers in the state. But party officials say they have an army of volunteers and are also operating out of the Indiana Republican Party headquarters.

Pence says that while he never expected to be a vice presidential candidate, he and wife Karen knew what their answer would be if asked.

__

6 p.m.

Donald Trump is calling the pace of the nation’s economic growth “a catastrophe” and placing the blame on the Obama administration.

Trump, speaking in Nevada Friday, noted that the nation’s GDP rose just 1.1 percent in the second quarter after being revised down from 1.2 percent.

“When it was 1.2, they thought it was a catastrophe,” Trump says. “Now they brought it down. Which is unheard-of numbers.”

He is unfavorably comparing the U.S. economy to China’s and says the nation has “some very, very serious problems and it’s going to get worse with this group of people” in charge.

The Republican nominee is meeting with Latino supporters in Las Vegas.

__

5:40 p.m.

Donald Trump is meeting with Latino supporters in Las Vegas to discuss a push to win the battleground state of Nevada.

Trump convened about two dozen Latino supporters, local Republican leaders and campaign staffers Friday at his hotel just off the Vegas Strip.

He says: “People don’t know how well we’re doing with the Hispanics, the Latinos. We’re doing really well.”

The meeting comes amid a new push from Trump to court Latino and African-American voters. But it also comes amid mixed signals from the candidate on his immigration plan, including whether or not he would stick with a primary campaign promise to deport 11 million immigrants living in the United States illegally.

__

2:50 p.m.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is associating Donald Trump’s values with those of the Ku Klux Klan.

Kaine made some of his most pointed comments to date about Trump at a voter registration rally at Florida A&M University, a historically black university in Tallahassee.

Kaine said: “Ku Klux Klan values, David Duke values, Donald Trump values are not American values.” Duke is a former Ku Klux Klan leader.

When by a reporter asked if he thinks Trump is a racist, Kaine said he didn’t know Trump. But Kaine said the Republican presidential candidate has clearly made “bigoted” comments.

Kaine urged the students to help get out the vote, noting Florida may be the closest swing state this election.

___

2:10 p.m.

Donald Trump’s new campaign CEO faced a domestic violence charge in the 1990s following an altercation with his ex-wife. The charges were eventually dropped.

Stephen Bannon, the former head of Breitbart News, was charged in 1996 with misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and attempting to dissuade a victim from reporting a crime. That’s according to a police report and court documents cited by several news outlets.

The Trump campaign declined to comment.

But Alexandra Preate, a spokeswoman for Bannon, says police never interviewed Bannon, who is on leave from the conservative news site Breitbart. She added that Bannon has a great relationship with his ex-wife and kids.

___

1:30 p.m.

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign now has its own mobile app.

The campaign on Wednesday unveiled its “America First” smartphone application, aimed at engaging the GOP nominee’s supporters.

Supporters can earn points by contributing to the campaign, attending events and sharing messages and videos.

They can also unlock “up to 8 levels of activist badges,” with names like “Apprentice,” the name of his reality television show, and “Big League,” a phrase commonly used by the Republican nominee on the campaign trail.

___

10:10 a.m.

Hillary Clinton has a new television ad that reiterates her message that opponent Donald Trump is a bad bet for the African-American voters he is trying to woo.

The spot opens with a news clip of the Republican presidential nominee saying at a rally, “What do you have to lose?” as he asks black voters to pick him. “You’re living in poverty. Your schools are no good. You have no jobs.”

The commercial then reminds viewers — as Clinton did in a speech Thursday in Reno, Nevada — that Trump’s real estate company was once charged with discriminating African Americans and breaking federal law.

The campaign says the 30-second spot is set to run on cable channels across Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Those are the same four states in which the Trump campaign aired its first general election ad.

___

8:55 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is defending the work of her family foundation, saying the organization needs more time to ensure the continuity of their programs.

If elected, Clinton says she’ll take additional steps to make sure there are no conflicts of interest between her administration and the global charitable network founded by her husband.

Winding down the programs and finding partners, she says, takes time.

“We’re going to make sure we don’t undermine the excellence and the results,” she says.

Former President Bill Clinton announced last week that if Hillary Clinton is elected president, the Clinton Foundation would no longer accept foreign and corporate donations, he would step down from its board and he no longer would raise money for the organization.

Clinton spoke in an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

____

3:30 a.m.

Donald Trump’s waffling on his hard-line immigration program reflects voter ambivalence and confusion on the emotional and complex issue.

Polls often show large majorities support letting people in the country illegally stay here. But they also show support for tough measures that could lead to those immigrants’ deportation. Majorities in Republican primary states told pollsters they backed letting immigrants stay but also voted for Trump.

Now Trump is trying to soften his hard-line program. Advocates of a more lenient immigration approach say that proves the hard-line position is politically untenable. Those who want to limit immigration argue that it mainly reflects Trump’s erratic nature.