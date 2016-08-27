Olympic champions Raisman, Hernandez feted by hometowns

Thousands of people have turned out to welcome gymnasts Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez back to their hometowns after they won medals at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

They were on the gold-medal winning U.S. women’s gymnastics team and also won individual medals.

In the Boston suburb of Needham, Massachusetts, a “Rally for Aly” was held for 22-year-old Raisman. She also won silver medals in the floor exercise and the individual all-around at the Olympics.

In New Jersey, residents of Old Bridge staged an elaborate ceremony Saturday to honor 16-year-old Hernandez. In addition to the team medal, she won a silver medal in the balance beam competition.