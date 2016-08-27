Mining leader, 2 others, accused in Bolivia official’s death

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Authorities in Bolivia say they have accused the president of a mining federation and two of his top officials for the killing of deputy interior minister Rodolfo Illanes amid a bitter strike. Forty miners have been detained in the case.

Illanes was kidnapped and beaten to death by striking mine workers on Thursday after to going to the town of Panduro south of La Paz to mediate in the dispute over mining laws and dwindling paychecks.

Three protesters have been killed in clashes with riot police, stoking tensions.

Bolivia’s Attorney General’s Office has detained 40 miners, among them protest leader Carlos Mamani, president of the National Federation of Mining Cooperatives of Bolivia. On Saturday afternoon, Mamani and two of his officials were accused by the Public Ministry in Illanes’ death.