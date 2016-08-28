1 rescue, water search ongoing after New Orleans plane crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard officials say one person has been rescued and crews are searching for two others after a small plane crashed into a lake near a New Orleans airport.

Multiple media reports say Coast Guard personnel responded to the scene Saturday night after the aircraft crashed in the vicinity of the Seabrook Bridge near Lakefront Airport. The airport is located adjacent to Lake Ponchatrain, about 10 miles northeast of downtown New Orleans, Louisiana.

Coast Guard officials say the Cessna training flight crashed about 8:30 p.m.

The person rescued was transferred to a New Orleans hospital in unknown condition.

No further details were immediately available.