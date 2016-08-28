Trump warns of regulations, taxes harming family farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump says rival Hillary Clinton will push regulations and high taxes that will hurt family farmers.

Trump made the charge Saturday as he campaigned in Iowa, an agricultural state that remains a presidential election battleground.

Trump warned that Clinton “wants to shut down family farms” and implement anti-agriculture policies. His comments came in a speech to the annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser for Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

Clinton met Saturday for more than two hours with intelligence officials at the FBI office in White Plains, New York, for her first overview of the major threats facing the nation around the globe since she became the Democratic nominee. Earlier this month Trump received his briefing, a customary move for major-party nominees.