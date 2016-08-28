BC-AP News Digest 6 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.

NEW & DEVELOPING

SYRIA — Turkish bombing kills at least 20 in northern Syria.

TOP STORIES

ITALY-QUAKE — Bulldozers with huge claws and other heavy equipment clanked down the streets of Italy’s quake-devastated town of Amatrice on Sunday, pulling down dangerously overhanging ledges and clearing rubble as investigators tried to figure out if negligence in enforcing building codes added to the high death toll. By Vanessa Gera and Hakan Kaplan. SENT: 750 words, photos. WITH: ITALY-QUAKE-THE LATEST.

NUNS KILLED — Friends and colleagues who knew two nuns killed in their Mississippi home are gathering Sunday to remember them, as authorities continue to investigate the harrowing crime that shocked people in the small communities where the women committed their lives to helping the poor. Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, of Kosciusko, Mississippi, has been arrested and charged in the deaths of Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill. The county sheriff says Sanders confessed to the killings. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

CAMPAIGN 2016-ROAD TO 270 — The most diverse battleground state, Nevada should be secure for Democrats, at least on paper. But there are enough people still rattled by the recession and frustrated about other things to make it one of Donald Trump’s best swing states. By Nicholas Riccardi. SENT: 840 words, photos; CAMPAIGN 2016 — Donald Trump says rival Hillary Clinton will push regulations and high taxes that will hurt family farmers (sent).

EUROPE MIGRANTS — Border-tightening, naval patrols and other measures by European nations have kept migration numbers far below where they were at this time last year, but many issues still remain. A look at where things stand in some key countries around Europe. SENT: 1,500 words, photos. WITH: GERMANY-MIGRANTS — Germany expects fewer than 300,000 refugees this year (sent).

NKOREA-A COP IN PYONGYANG — The hero, a police inspector, prowls a city known more for its political malevolence than its street crime. If you read the local newspapers, you could think it’s a city with almost no crime at all. There have been no murders reported there for years, no bank robberies, no muggings, no rapes. The city is Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, which has long hidden so many realities beneath layers of propaganda and isolation. By Tim Sullivan. SENT: 925 words, photo.

HEALTH OVERHAUL WOES — With the hourglass running out for his administration, President Barack Obama’s health care law is struggling in many parts of the country. Double-digit premium increases and exits by big-name insurers have caused some to wonder whether the overhaul will go down as a failed experiment. If Democrat Hillary Clinton wins the White House, expect her to mount a rescue effort. But it would be a real political challenge. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. UPCOMING: 890 words by 9 a.m., photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

49ERS-KAEPERNICK-ANTHEM — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is refusing to stand for the national anthem before games because he believes the United States oppresses African-Americans and other minorities. SENT: 490 words, photo.

OLYMPIANS-HOMECOMING — Thousands of people have welcomed medal-winning Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez back to their hometowns. SENT: 200 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-HAWAII — College football Down Under attracts 61,000 fans at Sydney. SENT: 600 words, photos.

ORIOLES-YANKEES — With each day, with every swing, this run by Yankees rookie catcher Gary Sanchez becomes even more remarkable. SENT: 700 words, photos.

INDONESIA-CHURCH ATTACK — Police in western Indonesia say a would-be suicide bomber failed to detonate explosives in a packed church during Sunday Mass. SENT: 130 words.

ODD-SUBWAY BUGS: A woman who caused chaos aboard a subway train by releasing a container of crickets and worms says it was all a prank.

INTERNATIONAL

PARAGUAY-SOLDIERS KILLED — 8 troops killed in suspected rebel attack in north Paraguay. SENT: 250 words, photo.

BOLIVIA-DEPUTY MINISTER KILLED — Mining leader, 2 others, accused in Bolivia official’s death. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-JAIL ATTACK — Muslim extremists supporting the Islamic State group free eight fellow militants in a daring attack that also allowed 15 other inmates to escape from a provincial jail in the southern Philippines. SENT: 300 words

TURKEY-ATTACK — Kurdish militants fire rocket at civilian airport in Turkey. SENT: 250 words.

NATIONAL

POLICE SHOOTINGS-DALLAS — Nearly two months after five officers were shot and killed by a sniper, Dallas police have moved to silence critics and squelch lingering questions about the attack. Officers in riot gear have been told to ticket protesters who block or disrupt traffic, and Police Chief David Brown has refused to meet with demonstrators unless they agree to end their marches through downtown, which he says pose a threat to officers. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by noon.

GUARANTEED TUITION-ILLINOIS — Researchers say an Illinois law that locks in tuition rates for in-state students appears to have the unintended effect of driving up tuition for out-of-state students and fees for all. Only three other states have similar laws, Oklahoma, Texas and North Carolina. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by noon.

OHIO PRISONER-SUICIDE — Ohio prisoner jumps to his death after sentencing at court. SENT: 130 words.

HEALTH/SCIENCE/TECHNOLOGY

NASA-DRONES — As drones evolve, one of the next big things to figure out is exactly how the unmanned aircraft can someday share the same airspace as NASA. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by noon.

SPORTS

TEN–US OPEN-PUIG — A few weeks ago, Monica Puig was a player outside the top 30 with one career title who had never made it past the fourth round at a major. Now she comes into the U.S. Open as an Olympic gold medalist. By Rachel Cohen. SENT: 730 words, photos. WITH: US OPEN PREVIEW — Despite everything that Serena Williams has won and done, her sense of self can still fluctuate based on the outcome of a particular match. With the U.S. Open set to begin Monday, the top-ranked Williams acknowledges she measures herself constantly. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 810 words, photos; TEN–RAONIC-McENROE — McEnroe says he won’t work with Raonic during US Open (SENT).

LLWS-FINAL LOOKAHEAD — The 70th Little League World Series championship game is set. East Seoul, South Korea (4-1) beat Panama 7-2 to win the international half of the bracket, and Endwell, New York (4-0) won the U.S. bracket with a 4-2 victory over Goodlettsville, Tennessee. SENT: 600 words, photos. WITH: LLWS-US TITLE — Mancini leads Endwell, New York, to the Little League World Series championship game (sent).

ENTERTAINMENT

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS — The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards will air live Sunday with performances from Britney Spears, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and more. Beyoncé is the leading nominee, followed by Adele, who won’t attend this year’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. And Kanye West is up for video of the year for her controversial “Famous” video featuring Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities. UPCOMING Sunday: 400 words, photos by 10 a.m. Eastern. Will be updated after start of show at 9 p.m. EDT.

BUSINESS

INSIDER Q&A-PANERA CEO — Panera founder and CEO Ron Shaich considers himself the “discoverer-in-chief,” meaning he’s in charge of ensuring the bakery chain’s image doesn’t grow stale. The company’s efforts include ridding its menu of ingredients with chemical-sounding names people might find unappetizing. It’s also trying to reduce what Shaich refers to as “friction” to make it easier for people to get their food, whether it’s through online ordering or in-store tablets that let people avoid standing in line. By Candice Choi. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by noon.

HOW TO REACH US

