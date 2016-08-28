Hurricane Gaston reforms, moves northwest in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Gaston has reformed, gathering strength as it moves northwestward in the Atlantic.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Gaston reformed as a hurricane Saturday night, clocking 85 mph (140 kph) winds. The storm was located about 655 miles (1,055 kilometers) east southeast of Bermuda. Gaston was moving at about 8 mph (13 kph).

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 15 miles (30 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 kilometers).

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect early Sunday.

Forecasters say Gaston should slow down during the next day or so and turn northward on Monday.