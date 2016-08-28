AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Bulldozers work to clear out Italy’s quake-hit towns

AMATRICE, Italy (AP) — Bulldozers with huge claws and other heavy equipment clanked down the streets of Italy’s quake-devastated town of Amatrice on Sunday, pulling down dangerously overhanging ledges and clearing rubble as investigators tried to figure out if negligence in enforcing building codes added to the high death toll.

Italy’s state museums, meanwhile, embarked on a fundraising campaign, donating their proceeds Sunday to relief and reconstruction efforts in the earthquake zone.

In addition to killing 291 people and injuring hundreds, Wednesday’s 6.2 magnitude quake flattened three medieval towns in central Italy, destroying not only private homes but also churches and other centuries-old cultural treasures. The idea is to use art for art — harnessing the nation’s rich artistic heritage to help recover and restore other objects of beauty in the hard-hit towns.

Culture Minster Dario Franceschini had appealed to Italians to “go to museum in a sign of solidarity with people affected by the earthquake.” On Twitter, the appeal came along with the hashtag #museums4italy.

It’s one of several efforts that have sprung up to help the towns rebuild — restaurants in Italy and elsewhere are also serving up pasta Amatriciana, the region’s most famous dish, in another fundraising effort.

___

Friends, colleagues to remember slain Mississippi nuns

DURANT, Miss. (AP) — Friends and colleagues who knew two nuns killed in their Mississippi home are gathering Sunday to remember them, as authorities continue to investigate the harrowing crime that shocked people in the small communities where the women committed their lives to helping the poor.

Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, of Kosciusko, Mississippi, has been arrested and charged in the deaths of Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill. The county sheriff said Sanders confessed to the killings although many people are struggling to comprehend why anyone would want to take the two women’s lives.

A wake is scheduled to be held Sunday at the St. Thomas Church in Lexington where the women led Bible study. That will be followed by a mass Monday in Jackson.

The women’s bodies were found in their Durant, Mississippi, home after they failed to show up for work Thursday at a health clinic in Lexington, about 10 miles away.

Willie March, the sheriff of Holmes County where the killings occurred, said Saturday that police work and tips from the community led police to Sanders. Authorities have said Sanders was developed as a person of interest early in the investigation.

___

Europe’s refugee crisis simmers despite efforts to solve it

BERLIN (AP) — Faced with more than 1 million migrants flooding across the Mediterranean last year, European nations tightened border controls, set up naval patrols to stop smugglers, negotiated an agreement with Turkey to limit the numbers crossing, shut the Balkan route used by hundreds of thousands, and tried to speed up deportations of rejected asylum-seekers.

Yet many issues still remain.

European nations continue to squabble about whether, and how, to share the newcomers between them and the issues that drove refugees to Europe in the first place — such as Syria’s unrelenting war — are unresolved.

Overall, 2,901 people have died or disappeared crossing the Mediterranean in the first six months of 2016, most along the dangerous central route to Italy — a 37 percent increase over last year’s first half, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Here’s where things stand in key countries:

___

Turkish bombing kills at least 20 in northern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syria monitoring group and a spokesman for a Kurdish-led force say Turkish airstrikes and shelling have killed as many as 20 civilians in northern Syria.

Turkey sent tanks across the border to help Syrian rebels drive the Islamic State group out of the border town of Jarablus last week in an operation that is also aimed at pushing back U.S.-allied Kurdish forces. A Turkish soldier was killed by a Kurdish rocket attack late Saturday.

Shervan Darwish, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces, says the airstrikes and shelling started overnight and continued Sunday along the front line, killing civilians in a village south of Jarablus.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the bombing killed at least 20 civilians and four Kurdish-led fighters.

___

Nevada becomes one of Trump’s big hopes for swing state win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Russ Wheeler bears the financial scars of Nevada’s lost decade, and he hopes Donald Trump can heal them.

He worked for a Las Vegas roofing company when the real estate bust crushed the state’s economy. He took two pay cuts before getting laid off. He had to commute into the California desert to find work after that.

Wheeler considers himself one of the lucky ones. He was able to build up enough savings to retire, but even now his wife had her teaching hours reduced at a community college, dramatically reducing their household’s income.

“It’ll be better with Trump because he’ll bring the jobs back,” Wheeler, 66, said as he stopped by a Republican Party office to scoop up some “Make America Great Again” yard signs and bumper stickers. “Everybody I know is a Trump supporter. He resonates well in Nevada.”

Nevada is the most diverse battleground state. On paper, it should be secure for Democrats. But there are enough people like Wheeler, still rattled by the recession and frustrated about other things, to make it one of Trump’s best swing states.

___

Trump warns of regulations, taxes harming family farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump said rival Hillary Clinton will push regulations and high taxes that will hurt family farmers as he campaigned in Iowa, an agricultural state that remains a presidential election battleground.

Trump warned a crowd in Iowa on Saturday that Clinton “wants to shut down family farms” and implement anti-agriculture policies. His comments came in a speech to the annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser for Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. Trump skipped the 42-mile motorcycle ride that preceded the event.

Joining the presidential nominee on stage were top Iowa Republicans — among them Ernst, Gov. Terry Branstad, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Steve King — in a rare show of establishment support for a candidate who has struggled to unite his party.

In a gesture to Iowa’s agriculture industry, Trump renewed his commitment to continuing a requirement that all gasoline sold contain an ethanol-based additive, an issue important to corn growers. He also promised to cut taxes on family farms, which he called the “backbone” of the country.

“Hillary Clinton wants to shut down family farms just like she wants to shut down the mines and the steelworkers,” he said at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. “She will do this not only through radical regulation, but also by raising taxes on family farms – and all businesses – to rates as high as nearly 50 percent.”

___

Kurdish-led Syria forces face off with Turkish-backed rebels

BEIRUT (AP) — Backed by Turkish tanks and reports of airstrikes, Turkey-allied Syrian rebels clashed with Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria in a new escalation that further complicates the already protracted Syrian conflict.

Turkey’s military didn’t specify what the airstrikes hit, saying only that “terror groups” were targeted south of the village of Jarablus, where the clashes later ensued. A Kurdish-affiliated group said their forces were the target and called the attack an “unprecedented and dangerous escalation.” If confirmed, it would be the first Turkish airstrikes against Kurdish allied forces on Syrian soil.

Late Saturday night, Turkey’s official news agency reported that one Turkish solider had been killed and three wounded by what it said was a Kurdish rocket attack in Jarablus, near where the fighting has raged. It is the first reported Turkish fatality in Syria.

The new escalation highlights concerns that Turkey’s incursion into Syria this week could lead to an all-out confrontation between Ankara and Syrian Kurds, both American allies, and hinder the war against the Islamic State group by diverting resources.

Sherwan Darwish, a spokesman for Kurdish-led forces in the village of Manbij, said on Twitter Saturday night: “While our forces fighting #IS Some #Turkey backed militias r attacking our positions & hampering our & Intl Coalition’s fight against terror.”

___

In North Korea, a hardboiled (and fictional) cop keeps watch

NEW YORK (AP) — The hero, a police inspector, prowls a city known more for its political malevolence than its street crime. If you read the local newspapers, you could think it’s a city with almost no crime at all. There have been no murders reported there for years, no bank robberies, no muggings, no rapes.

The city is Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, which has long hidden so many realities beneath layers of propaganda and isolation.

The hero is Inspector O, a policeman who knows those realities. And so, in many ways, does the policeman’s creator, the bearded man in the crowded Manhattan restaurant who calls himself James Church.

Church doesn’t want you to know his real name, his nationality or the name of the organization where he worked for so many years. All he’ll say is that he was raised in California, that he spent decades watching North Korea as an intelligence officer for a Western country, and that he traveled there dozens of times.

Church has also, in novels about a tormented Pyongyang police inspector who loves his country despite its many failings, found a way to write about the country he studied for so long.

___

Scams & waste loom as charity millions donated after Orlando

The more than 430 fundraisers posted on the GoFundMe website after the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando have exposed weaknesses inherent in these popular do-it-yourself charity campaigns: waste, questionable intentions and little oversight.

The fundraisers — an average of more than four for each of the 49 killed and 53 wounded — include travelers asking for cash, a practitioner of ancient healing, a personal safety instructor who sells quick loaders for assault rifles, and even convicted identity impostors.

“There was a deluge,” said Holly Salmons, president of the Better Business Bureau for Central Florida. “It was almost impossible for us or anyone else to be able to vet.”

The crowdfunding sites operate outside traditional charitable circles and often beyond the reach of government regulation. Appeals can be created in minutes by almost anyone and shared around the world.

The officially sanctioned Equality Florida campaign raised more than $7 million via GoFundMe, but another $1.3 million went to smaller appeals — mostly set up by people with little or no charity experience.

___

College football Down Under attracts 61,000 fans at Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — The beer ran out in some sections of the Olympic stadium, but most of the 61,247 spectators at Saturday’s U.S. college football opener in Sydney between California and Hawaii appeared to be enjoying their American “gridiron” experience.

The favored Pac 12 conference’s California Golden Bears from Berkeley across the bay from San Francisco were 51-31 winners. It was a midday start so that the game could be televised back to the U.S. in prime time on Friday night, and was played under sunny skies and with light winds.

Tailgate parties weren’t a big part of the day — there aren’t a lot of ground-level parking lots close to the 83,500-seat stadium — but fans feasted on two-foot-long hotdogs and copious amounts of French fries and nachos. Asian and middle Eastern food from nearby catering kiosks also featured, reflecting the multicultural makeup of the neighborhoods around the former Olympic precinct of Homebush in western Sydney.

The concession stands, however, appeared to be unprepared for the crowds. Stadium officials said 70,000 cups of beer were sold, but one spectator tweeted he waited in line for an hour, while another said the reason there were so many empty seats is that most of the fans were in a queue somewhere.

Many of the Aussie fans were “barracking” more for the underdog Hawaiians than the more-fancied Cal State side.