Clinton invokes father’s memory to hit Trump on business

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is invoking memories of her father’s drapery business as she questions Donald Trump’s economic record and promotes her small business plans.

The Democratic presidential nominee has been talking about her dad on the campaign trail, recalling Hugh Rodham hard at work, printing curtains for hotels and office buildings and arguing that he would have been “stiffed” in a deal with the celebrity businessman.

Clinton’s new attack started during a tough period for Trump, who recently restructured his top campaign staff amid concerns about dropping poll numbers and Republican defections.

With fuzzy memories of her father, Clinton hopes to remind voters that despite her years in public life and substantial wealth, she comes from a middle class background and understands the life of a small business owner.