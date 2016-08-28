BC-Monday Spotlight,ADVISORY

The following story has moved as this week’s Monday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report:

HEALTH OVERHAUL WOES — With the hourglass running out for his administration, President Barack Obama’s health care law is struggling in many parts of the country. Double-digit premium increases and exits by big-name insurers have caused some to wonder whether the overhaul will go down as a failed experiment. If Democrat Hillary Clinton wins the White House, expect her to mount a rescue effort. But it would be a real political challenge. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 890 words, photo.

