Egypt court releases lawyer who defied president

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights lawyer who had been held in solitary confinement for over 100 days after defying President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has been released from prison on a court order.

Malek Adly, who was incarcerated on a rolling series of administrative detention orders, left prison Sunday after a court rejected an appeal by prosecutors a day earlier that had attempted to hold him longer over accusations that included attempting to overthrow the government.

Adly’s supporters say authorities targeted him over a televised interview in which he objected to el-Sissi’s decision in April to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Adly’s lawyer, Mahmoud Belal, welcomed the release, but said it was unclear what would happen next as Adly is still under investigation.