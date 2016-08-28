Irishman in Rio Games ticket-scalping probe released on bail

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian officials say an Irish businessman arrested at the beginning of the Rio Games in a ticket-scalping probe has been released on bail.

Rio’s department of penitentiaries said on Sunday that Kevin Mallon left the Bangu prison complex late Saturday on condition that he doesn’t leave Brazil.

Investigators are still building a case against Mallon that also involves the president of the Olympic Council of Ireland, Patrick Hickey. The 71-year-old OCI leader was arrested on Aug. 17 in his hotel room.

Mallon is the head of the British ticket and hospitality provider THG Sports. He was arrested with hundreds of tickets, including some that were officially allocated to Ireland’s committee.

Police believe sports executives and businessmen plotted to transfer the tickets illegally and set high fees disguised as hospitality packages.