FARC sets permanent cease-fire under Colombia peace deal

HAVANA (AP) — The commander of Colombia’s biggest rebel movement says its fighters will permanently cease hostilities with the government beginning with the first minute of Monday, as a result of their peace accord for ending five decades of war.

FARC leader Rodrigo Londono made the announcement Sunday in Havana, where the two sides negotiated for four years before announcing the peace deal at midweek.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced on Friday that his military would cease attacks on the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia beginning Monday.