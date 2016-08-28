The nation’s weather

Weather Underground midday recap for Sunday, August 28, 2016

A pair of tropical disturbances affected the Deep South on Sunday, while a frontal system moved over the Midwest.

A tropical wave transitioned across northern Cuba and the Florida Keys. This system brought rain and thunderstorms to portions of the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula on Sunday. Fort Lauderdale, Fla., reported a midday total of 0.46 of an inch of rain. Pompano Beach, Fla., reported a midday total of 0.42 of an inch of rain. Another tropical disturbance over the northern Gulf of Mexico generated heavy rain and thunderstorms over the western Gulf Coast and portions of the southern Plains. Flood warnings and flood advisories were issued in parts of Texas and Louisiana. Sulphur, La., reported a midday total of 1.20 inches of rain. Angleton, Texas, reported a midday total of 1.19 inches of rain.

Just to the north, a cold frontal boundary transitioned eastward over the Great Lakes and the Midwest. This system generated numerous clusters of thunderstorms from the Northeast to the central Plains. Flash flood warnings were issued in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Springfield, Ill., reported a midday total of 1.70 inches of rain. Appleton, Minn., reported a midday total of 1.60 inches of rain.

Monsoonal thunderstorms continued to pop up across the Four Corners. Most areas west of the Continental Divide stayed clear of precipitation. The exception to this was over northwest Washington, where light showers began to move onshore.

Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday have ranged from a morning low of 32 degrees at Pinedale, Wyo. to a midday high of 98 degrees at Blythe, Calif.