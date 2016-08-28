Canadian government sets up probe of switched at birth case

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — For years, people in the tiny community had gossiped about why the two men didn’t look much like their parents.

The two men say they were devastated after learning that they have been calling the wrong people their family for decades.

The government believes it’s the second case of being switched at birth to occur at the hospital. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott said it’s an unfortunate reminder of how urgent the need is to provide indigenous people with better health care.