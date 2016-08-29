Police probe Cornell brawl that left Ithaca student dead

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Police in New York are investigating a brawl on the campus of Cornell University that left an Ithaca College student dead and another Ithaca student injured.

Both schools posted statements on their websites on Sunday, saying the two students were stabbed around 2 a.m. during a large fight.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our community; as such, this incident is deeply disturbing,” said Ryan Lombardi, the vice president for student and campus life at Cornell.

Police said several hundred college-age people had attended a student-organized event at the student union, and that several fights broke out afterward.

Officials identified the slain student as Anthony Nazaire, a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in business administration from Brooklyn.

“He graduated from Brooklyn Theatre Arts High School, and at IC he was a member of the executive board of Brothers4Brothers, a student organization dedicated to empowering men of color on our campus,” said Ithaca College President Tom Rochon.

The other unidentified Ithaca student was treated and released from a hospital.

“I ask that you keep Anthony’s family, the student who was injured, and their friends and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” Rochon said.

Police did not identify any suspects in the stabbing. They said they were interviewing witnesses, and urged anyone with video of the incident to come forward.

Both schools said that counseling would be available to students, faculty and staff.

Rochon said a campus-wide gathering is scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. at the school’s chapel.