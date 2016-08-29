Kim Dotcom wants to livestream legal fight against the US

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom wants to livestream his legal battle against the United States on YouTube.

Dotcom’s lawyers have asked if they can film his extradition appeal, which began Monday at New Zealand’s High Court in Auckland. The U.S. opposes the plan. The New Zealand judge criticized Dotcom’s request for coming at the last-minute but said he’d let other media discuss it before making a decision, the National Business Review newspaper reported.

A New Zealand judge last year ruled that Dotcom and three of his colleagues could be extradited to the U.S. to face conspiracy, racketeering and money-laundering charges.

The ruling came nearly four years after the U.S. shut down Dotcom’s file-sharing site Megaupload, which prosecutors say was widely used to illegally download songs, television shows and movies.