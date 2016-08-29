Michael Phelps put a name to his famous Phelpsface: Future

NEW YORK (AP) — The most decorated Olympian of all time, swimmer Michael Phelps, offered a name to go with his famous Phelps face Sunday night and it’s one word: Future.

Phelps introduced Future at the MTV Video Music Awards, revealing that he was listening to the rapper and singer’s “Stick Talk” when he was photographed grimacing, hood up, headphones on, sitting in a chair near rival Chad le Clos from South Africa before a race at the Rio Olympics.

The moment grew into a trending hashtag (Phelpsface) on Twitter during the games.

Live from Madison Square Garden, Phelps wore, well, clothes, a chill white shirt, black pants and black jacket to fawn over Future before the Atlanta artist performed.

“I was in in the zone with Future’s track ‘Stick Talk’ blaring in my headphones,” Phelps explained of his now-famous grimace. “I might have a lot of golds but this guy’s got a lot of platinum.”