Drones meet drought in skies of storied California farmland

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — In the drought-stricken West, where every drop of water counts, some California farmers are using advanced drone technology to save the scarce resource.

Among them is Central Valley farmer Cannon Michael, who is using a drone equipped with a thermal camera to find leaks in buried drip irrigation lines. Michael estimates this could save enough water to sustain 550 families of four for a year.

The drone industry says about 2,100 companies and individuals have federal permission to fly drones for farming.

On Monday, federal regulators are expected to relax the rules on commercial drones, a move that could spur greater use of such aircraft on American farms.