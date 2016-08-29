BC-AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.

NEW & DEVELOPING

BELGIUM-CRIME LAB ATTACK — Brussels prosecutors say reports of a bomb outside Belgium’s criminal institute are probably false, describing the incident as much more likely an arson attack designed to destroy criminal evidence. SENT: 250 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

YEMEN — Yemeni security officials say suicide bomber in southern city of Aden kills 25 pro-government fighters.

ONLY ON AP

DIVIDED AMERICA-TALE OF TWO CHURCHES — Standing back-to-back and ignoring each other for generations, a black church and a white church that split from single Baptist congregation are now trying to rebuild a connection by confronting racism. By Religion Writer Rachel Zoll. SENT: 2,200 words, photos. A 1,000-word abridged version is also available. WITH: DIVIDED AMERICA-TALE OF TWO CHURCHES-GLANCE.

TOP STORIES

LA AIRPORT-SHOOTER REPORTS — Roads and terminals were reopening at Los Angeles International Airport after reports of a gunman opening fire that turned out to be false caused the panicked evacuation of hundreds of people. Authorities say the reports were spurred by loud noises only, and that a person wearing a Zorro costume was detained during the incident, but it wasn’t yet clear whether the person had any connection to the evacuation. By Andrew Dalton. SENT: 600 words, photos. WITH: LA AIRPORT-SHOOTER REPORTS-THE LATEST.

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS — Beyonce proves once again she is the contemporary rock star, and uses the MTV Video Music Awards stage to showcase her skills and outshine her peers, from Rihanna to Britney Spears. By Music Writer Mesfin Fekadu. SENT: 750 words, photos. WITH: MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS-LIST; MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS-FASHION — Winged Beyonce and her golden Blue Ivy win the VMA carpet; MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS-MOMENTS — Beyonce soars with an extended “Lemonade” medley (both sent).

CAMPAIGN 2016 — Donald Trump says he’ll deliver a detailed speech on illegal immigration on Wednesday in Arizona — but it’s anyone’s guess what he might say. The announcement comes after days of wavering on a question central to his campaign: Whether he would, as he said in November, use a “deportation force” to eject all 11 million or so people in the U.S. illegally. By Laurie Kellman. UPCOMING: 130 words by 3:30 a.m., then 790 words by 3:45 a.m.

TURKEY-CAUGHT IN THE DRAGNET — A high school sports teacher and a counselor are trying to understand how they got caught in a dragnet designed to root out followers of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric who Turkey blames for a failed coup attempt last month. Both insist they had nothing to do with Fethullah Gulen, but they’re among 20,000 public school teachers — and tens of thousands of other professionals — either fired or suspended in the aftermath. By Elena Becatoros and Berza Simek. UPCOMING: 1,100 words by 3 a.m.

IRAN-MASS EXECUTION REVISITED — A released tape recording of a dissident grand ayatollah in Iran has rekindled memories of the Islamic Republic’s mass execution of prisoners in 1988. The tape appears to have Hossein Ali Montazeri, who at one time was in line to become Iran’s supreme leader, criticizing the executions. Rights groups suggest as many as 5,000 people were executed in 1988. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 950 words, photo.

COLOMBIA-PEACE ACCORD — A permanent cease-fire is taking effect in Colombia, the latest step in bringing an end to 52 years of bloody combat between the government and the country’s biggest rebel group. The commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia announced that his fighters would cease hostilities beginning at 12:01 a.m. as a result of the peace accord the two sides reached at midweek. By Joshua Goodman.

BRAZIL-POLITICAL CRISIS — Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff faces her accusers in the Senate on Monday, a showdown sure to be filled with heated rhetoric. SENT: 400 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from Rousseff’s expected to arrive at Senate around 7:30 a.m. AP EXPLAINS-BRAZIL-POLITICAL CRISIS

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS-DRAKE-RIHANNA — Drake went in. Rihanna leaned back. Twitter was all over it. SENT: 130 words, photos.

MTV VMA AWARDS-KANYE WEST — Kanye West compares himself to Walt Disney, Steve Jobs, Howard Hughes, Harry Truman and Henry Ford before unveiling his new video. SENT: 160 words, photos.

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS-MICHAEL PHELPS — Michael Phelps put a name to his famous Phelps face: Future. SENT: 120 words, photos.

SPACE SIMULATION — Six scientists complete a yearlong Mars simulation in Hawaii, where they lived in a dome in near isolation. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Photos pursuing.

GYM–GABBY DOUGLAS-HOSPITALIZED — Olympic gymnastics star Gabby Douglas is hospitalized, forcing her to miss a scheduled appearance with her U.S. teammates at the MTV Video Music Awards. SENT: 150 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-COCAINE CRUISE — 3 Canadians charged in Sydney in $23 million cocaine case. SENT: 250 words.

INTERNATIONAL

ITALY-QUAKE-WOUNDED ART — Italy’s national police squad of art experts have been climbing over mounds of earthquake rubble to photograph scores of centuries-old churches with missing roofs, torn-away frescoes or gaping holes where stained glass once filtered in. Italy is racing to salve the wounds to the country’s rich art and architecture treasures after a devastating earthquake. By Frances D’Émilio. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 10 a.m.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE-DRUG WAR — The Philippine president says his bloody anti-drug campaign that has left nearly 1,800 people dead does not amount to genocide, but that he is ready to go to jail to defend his men from lawsuits. SENT: 550 words, photos.

NEPAL UNRECONCILED — Ten years after Nepals’ communist insurgency ended with the Maoist rebels entering mainstream politics, there has been little to no justice for thousands of people killed, maimed or disappeared during the conflict. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

INDIA-JOURNALISTS AT RISK — A watchdog group is calling out Indian authorities for failing to protect journalists facing threats and attacks for their work. SENT: 600 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-AFGHANISTAN-KIDNAPPING — Australian freed 4 months after kidnapping in Afghanistan. SENT: 130 words. Pursuing photo. UPCOMING: Developing.

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

CAMPAIGN 2016-SYRIA — At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump made six references to war-ravaged Syria as a source of the world’s turmoil. A week later, Hillary Clinton made not one reference to Syria at the Democratic National Convention. That could be because the conflict in Syria remains a major conundrum for both President Barack Obama and Clinton, his former secretary of state. By Vivian Salama. UPCOMING: 130 words by 3:30 a.m., then 880 words by 3:45 a.m., photos.

CAMPAIGN 2016-WHY IT MATTERS-CLIMATE CHANGE — It’s as if Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump live on two entirely different Earths: one warming, one not. Clinton says climate change “threatens us all,” while Trump tweets that global warming is “mythical.” Measurements and scientists say Clinton’s Earth is much closer to reality. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 3:30 a.m.. WITH: CAMPAIGN 2016-WHY IT MATTERS: Series introduction. UPCOMING: 340 words by 3:45 a.m.

NATIONAL

NUNS KILLED — A memorial Mass will be held Monday for two 68-year-old nuns who were killed in their Mississippi home, even as authorities continue to investigate the stabbing. SENT: 650 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from Memorial Mass schedule for 11 a.m.

ITHACA-COLLEGE STUDENT STABBED — Police are investigating a brawl on the campus of Cornell University that left an Ithaca College student dead and another Ithaca student injured. SENT: 250 words.

WWII DOG TAGS — It took 50 years for a woman to complete her quest to return a World War II veteran’s lost dog tags found on a New York City beach. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SPORTS

TEN–US OPEN-WHAT TO WATCH — All eyes will be on a very important pair of left wrists during Day 1 of the U.S. Open — those belonging to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Defending champion Djokovic, a righty, uses his secondary arm for a two-handed backhand. Nadal, of course, is a lefty who relies on that wing for his heavy topspin forehand that is among the best strokes in the game. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 a.m. WITH: TEN–US OPEN-MCHALE — Christina McHale aims for US Open success after winning a set off Serena Williams at Wimbledon; UPCOMING: 700 words, photos; TEN–US OPEN-ROOF — The U.S. Open’s Arthur Ashe Stadium is now covered by a retractable roof. By Rachel Cohen. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BBA–RED SOX-ORTIZ — David Ortiz says he sometimes wishes he hadn’t pronounced this his final season because all the farewells have left him “a little worn out.” The goodbye grind hasn’t slowed Ortiz’s production, though, and it’s giving him a final chance to solidify the legacy he wants — being “terribly friendly with everyone.” By Ken Powtak. SENT: 650 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE/TECHNOLOGY

FITBIT-UPDATES — Fitbit offers a new feature that rewards users – at least symbolically – based on how far they would have run or walked on real-world hikes at national parks and other destinations. The market leader in wearable devices is also updating two of its fitness trackers. By Anick Jesdanun. UPCOMING Monday: 250 words when embargo lifts at 9 a.m., photos.

BUSINESS

OOT LOCKER-STEPPING OUT

NEW YORK — Start at the shoes and go from there. Foot Locker Inc., the sneaker and sportswear retailer, is reorganizing its stores to highlight top brands, adding more mannequins in full sports gear to encourage broader shopping, and designating areas to showcase trends. At Foot Locker’s redesigned Manhattan store, AP talks with CEO Dick Johnson about what consumers want, how competitive the sector still is even after the bankruptcy of Sports Authority, and why it’s all about the shoes. By Anne D’Innocenzio. UPCOMING by noon: 700 words. Photos.

