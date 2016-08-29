Roadside bomb kills 3 in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a roadside bomb has killed three civilians in central Afghanistan.

Abdul Hai Khatebi, spokesman for the provincial governor in Ghor province, said Monday that two women and a man were killed while eight others were wounded, mostly women and children. He says the blast went off near Ferozkoh, the provincial capital, late Sunday night.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents frequently target security forces with homemade bombs placed along roads and footpaths.