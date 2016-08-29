Trump says immigration speech coming Wednesday in Arizona

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says he’ll give a detailed speech on illegal immigration on Wednesday in Arizona, after all.

The announcement tweeted by the GOP presidential nominee Sunday came after his surrogates struggled on the weekly talk shows to answer a key question about the issue at the center of his campaign: Whether he still intends to deploy a “deportation force” to eject all 11 million or so people in the U.S. illegally.

Trump’s campaign earlier had scheduled the speech for last Thursday, but canceled it as he wrestled with the complex policy. The campaign later blamed a staff error for a report that the immigration speech would be delivered in Phoenix on Aug. 31. Per Trump’s tweet late Sunday, that event is back on.