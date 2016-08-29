The Latest: Rousseff backers rally at Brazil Congress

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Latest on the impeachment trial of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Several hundred supporters of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff are demonstrating outside Congress ahead of her appearance for the Senate’s impeachment trial of the suspended leader.

Rousseff is on trial for breaking fiscal rules in her management of the federal budget. In May, the Senate voted to impeach and suspend her. Rousseff denies wrongdoing.

Senators will be voting this week on whether to permanently remove her. If a supermajority of senators vote in favor, interim President Michel Temer will finish her term, which goes through 2018.